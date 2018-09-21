Showalter out as Orioles' manager: Report

A record for Major League Baseball futility will be the undoing of manager Buck Showalter with the Baltimore Orioles.

FILE PHOTO: Sep 17, 2018; Baltimore, MD, USA; Baltimore Orioles manager Buck Showalter (26) calls for the umpire during the third inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports/File Photo

USA Today reported Friday that Showalter will be dismissed at the conclusion of the 2018 season.

The Orioles entered the weekend with a 44-108 record and traded away All-Star shortstop Manny Machado and closer Zach Britton at the non-waiver deadline.

While Showalter is expected to be shown the door, general manager Dan Duquette will reportedly receive a contract extension, USA Today reported.

Baltimore could finish with the second-most losses ever in a single season. The Cleveland Spiders’ record 134 losses in 1899 (20 wins) is safe.

The 62-year-old Showalter was hired in 2010 and is 666-677 entering Friday’s game.

—Field Level Media