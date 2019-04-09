Brady, Belichick, Kraft skipping title celebration at Fenway

FILE PHOTO: February 3, 2019. New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft celebrates with the Vince Lombardi Trophy as he stands with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell (L) and New England Patriots president Jonathan Kraft (R) after winning Super Bowl LIII. REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo

The Boston Red Sox will celebrate their 2018 title as well as the Super Bowl LIII championship won by the New England Patriots, but there will be some noticeable absences Tuesday at Fenway Park.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft, coach Bill Belichick and quarterback Tom Brady are not expected to be in attendance, per reports. Brady threw out the first pitch in 2017 when the Red Sox feted the Pats’ title over the Atlanta Falcons.

The Patriots hosted the Red Sox at Gillette Stadium, feting the club’s World Series title last year.

Recently retired tight end Rob Gronkowski and cornerback Stephon Gilmore are expected to attend Boston’s home opener against Toronto at 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

—Field Level Media