Red Sox activate Devers, send Poyner to Triple-A

The Boston Red Sox activated third baseman Rafael Devers from the 10-day disabled list Saturday morning, the team announced.

Jul 4, 2018; Washington, DC, USA; Boston Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers (11) hits a double against the Washington Nationals during the seventh inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

In a corresponding move, the Red Sox optioned left-handed pitcher Bobby Poyner to Triple-A Pawtucket.

Devers, 21, went on the 10-day disabled list on July 12, retroactive to July 11, with left shoulder inflammation. In his first full major league season, he is batting .241 with 14 home runs and 48 RBI in 89 games. Since June 6, he has batted .275. The Red Sox signed him as an international free agent in 2013, and in Game 3 of the 2017 American League Division Series, he became the youngest player ever to hit a home run for the Red Sox in the postseason.

Poyner, 25, has made 10 relief appearances over five stints with the Red Sox this year. He has given up two runs and 12 hits over 10 2/3 innings with 10 strikeouts and a walk. His ERA is 1.69.

The Red Sox play at Detroit Saturday night.