Red Sox RHP Eovaldi signs four-year deal

The Boston Red Sox have signed starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi to a four-year contract that brings the free agent right-hander back to Boston, the team announced Thursday.

Terms of the deal weren’t divulged, but multiple reports peg the deal to be worth $68 million. The New York Yankees reportedly were interested in Eovaldi but did not want to go past three years on a deal.

“We’re very happy to have Nathan back with us,” Red Sox president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski said in a news release. “He did a tremendous job for us last season, playing a significant role in helping us win the division and the World Series. His performance in the postseason was outstanding, both as a starting pitcher and as a reliever.”

Eovaldi, 28, was 6-7 with a 3.81 ERA in 22 games (21 starts) in 2018 but was 3-3 with a 3.33 ERA after being acquired by the Red Sox from Tampa Bay in late July.

However, it was the postseason where Eovaldi shined brightest. He finished 2-1 with a 1.61 ERA, with his one loss coming in an extra-inning affair in Game 3 of the World Series. He pitched six innings of relief before giving up the decisive solo home run to the Los Angeles Dodgers’ Max Muncy in the 18th inning.

Eovaldi’s return secures the top of the rotation for the Red Sox, who have Chris Sale under contract for one more year at $15 million, and David Price who declined an opt-out to remain with the team for the next four years for $127 million.

Eovaldi is 44-53 with a 4.16 ERA in 156 major league appearances (148 starts) for the Dodgers (2011-12), Miami Marlins (2012-14), New York Yankees (2015-16), Rays (2018) and Red Sox (2018). He missed the 2017 season while recuperating from Tommy John surgery.

