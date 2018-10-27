Muncy walkoff homer powers Dodgers past Red Sox

Oct 26, 2018; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Max Muncy hits a walk off solo home run against the Boston Red Sox in the 18th inning in game three of the 2018 World Series at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Max Muncy slammed an 18th inning walkoff solo homerun as the Los Angeles Dodgers outlasted the Boston Red Sox 3-2 on Friday in a tension packed marathon that entered the record books as the longest World Series game ever.

After two losses in chilly Boston battling Fenway Park’s quirky features, the Dodgers were back home in warmer, friendlier surroundings trimming Boston’s lead in the best-of-seven series to 2-1.

But the Dodgers, chasing their first World Series title in 30 years, needed a record 18 innings and a record seven hours 20 minutes to avoid being pushed into a 0-3 series hole from which only one team - the 2004 Red Sox in the American League Championship Series - have ever escaped.

As Muncy’s towering shot sailed into the left field bleachers the capacity crowd let out a mighty roar but the Dodgers will have little time to savour the hard-fought victory with Game Four set for Saturday.