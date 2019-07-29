Ortiz makes first social media comments since shooting

FILE PHOTO: Mar 3, 2019; Fort Myers, FL, USA; Boston Red Sox former player David Ortiz (red hat) walks on the field prior to the game between the Boston Red Sox and the Minnesota Twins at JetBlue Park. Mandatory Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

After nearly seven weeks in the hospital following a mistaken assassination attempt, retired Boston Red Sox star David Ortiz is happy to be home.

On Monday morning, he posted a series of photos of steak, grilled fish and pasta from an apparent weekend celebration.

“Being at home and look at my family celebrating that Im here safe is priceless,” Ortiz wrote, also thanking fans for their prayers.

Ortiz, who was released from Massachusetts General Hospital on Friday, acknowledged he wasn’t up to the scrumptious menu.

“Too bad l can’t crush food yet!!!!”

Ortiz was shot in a nightclub in the Dominican Republic on June 9, incorrectly targeted in an assassination attempt. He was flown to the Boston hospital the following day, and in all, underwent three surgical procedures.

A family source told ESPN on Saturday that Ortiz, 43, will continue his recuperation at home, aided by full-time nurses.

