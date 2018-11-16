World Series hero Pearce re-signs with Red Sox

FILE PHOTO: Oct 28, 2018; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Boston Red Sox first baseman Steve Pearce (25) reacts after hitting a solo home run in the eighth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers in game five of the 2018 World Series at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports/File Photo

World Series MVP Steve Pearce is returning to the Boston Red Sox after signing a one-year contract, the team announced Friday.

The deal is worth $6.25 million, according to multiple reports.

“We’re thrilled to have Steve back with us for another year as we think he’s a great fit for our club,” Red Sox president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski said in a statement. “Obviously, we all saw what kind of impact he can have on the field, especially with the postseason that he had. He also provides good depth and balance from the right side for us.”

Pearce batted .284 with 11 homers and 42 RBIs in 215 at-bats with the Red Sox and Toronto Blue Jays last season.

Pearce, who plays first base and the outfield, was acquired by Boston on June 28 and emerged as a big contributor in the postseason. He had four homers and 11 RBIs in 38 at-bats in the playoffs.

Pearce batted smacked three homers and eight RBIs in the World Series as Boston won the crown in five games over the Los Angeles Dodgers. He hit one homer in Game 4 and two in the decisive Game 5.

The 35-year-old Pearce has a .257 career average with 90 homers and 294 RBIs in 737 games over 12 seasons with the Pittsburgh Pirates (2007-11), Baltimore Orioles (2012, 2013-15, 2016), Houston Astros (2012), New York Yankees (2012), Tampa Bay Rays (2016), Toronto (2017-18) and Boston.

