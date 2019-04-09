Red Sox activate second baseman Pedroia from injured list

Mar 26, 2019; Mesa, AZ, USA; Boston Red Sox second baseman Dustin Pedroia against the Chicago Cubs during a spring training game at Sloan Park. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Red Sox reinstated second baseman Dustin Pedroia from the injured list on Tuesday ahead of the team’s home opener against the Toronto Blue Jays.

The club optioned infielder Tzu-Wei Lin to make room for Pedroia on the active roster.

Pedroia, 35, began the season on the IL while battling inflammation in his surgically repaired left knee. He played in just three games in 2018 with 13 plate appearances. His last major league game was May 29, 2018, against the Blue Jays.

Pedroia appeared in three rehab games with Class A Greenville, going 3-for-9 in 23 innings.

The four-time All-Star and 2008 American League MVP is in his 14th season with the Red Sox. He has a career .300 average in 1,506 games.

—Field Level Media