Red Sox shut down 2B Pedroia for season

Dustin Pedroia has been shut down for the rest of the season by the Boston Red Sox, but the injured second baseman is optimistic he can return healthy in 2019.

Aug 27, 2016; Boston, MA, USA; Boston Red Sox second baseman Dustin Pedroia (15) hits an RBI single during the fourth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports / Reuters Picture Supplied by Action Images

Returning Friday to Fenway Park for the first time in two months, Pedroia said, “I’m excited going forward. It stinks I’m not going to be able to play.”

Last October, Pedroia underwent a cartilage restoration procedure on his left knee — one of three surgeries in 10 months. He played in only three games this season.

“I knew all along it would be tough. It’s a surgery that requires time. And once you give it time you’ll be fine,” Pedroia said. “It’s been 10 months since the first big surgery. So a lot of rehab and hard work and time put in. That’s what I’m most upset about is you work that hard and you don’t get a chance to do it. But looking at the big picture, it’s the right thing to do.”

The 35-year-old infielder’s season lasted less than a week after he was back on the field on May 26. He went 1-for-11 (.091) before returning to the disabled list on June 2 because of soreness in the knee.

“We went through all the steps during the whole year, but we ran out of time,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora said. “We’ve got to take care of the individual. ... He’s OK with the decision ... He’ll be ready for next year, no doubt about it.”

With the best record in the majors, the Red Sox are running away from the rest of the American League East contenders, and the four-time All-Star has mixed feelings about not getting a chance to be part of another possible world championship team.

“It’s tough not being able to help out the guys,” Pedroia said. “But it’s been great watching them and how great the year’s been. We’ve done a lot of great things. It’s that time of year where you’re pushing to win the World Series.

“It’ll be great to be here and watch the guys try to accomplish that.”

—Field Level Media