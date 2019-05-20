Red Sox activate Price in time for Monday start

FILE PHOTO: Apr 27, 2019; Boston, MA, USA; Boston Red Sox pitcher David Price (10) delivers a pitch during the first inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Gregory J. Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Red Sox activated left-hander David Price from the 10-day injured list, and he’s scheduled to start Monday afternoon against the Blue Jays in Toronto.

It will be his first start since May 2. Following that appearance, he was shelved with tendinitis in his pitching elbow. On the season, he is 1-2 with a 3.75 ERA in six starts.

The 33-year-old Price is in his 12th major league season.

In other moves, the Red Sox reinstated catcher Sandy Leon from paternity leave and optioned catcher Oscar Hernandez and right-hander Josh Smith to Triple-A Pawtucket.

