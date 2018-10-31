FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 31, 2018 / 4:46 PM / Updated 18 minutes ago

Red Sox LHP Price staying put, declines opt out

1 Min Read

Oct 28, 2018; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Boston Red Sox pitcher David Price throws a pitch against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the first inning in game five of the 2018 World Series at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ezra Shaw/Pool Photo via USA TODAY Sports

David Price is planning to stay in Boston, declining to exercise an opt-out clause in his contract to become a free agent this offseason.

The Red Sox will have the 33-year-old left-hander under contract for the next four years for $127 million. Price faced a deadline of midnight ET Wednesday to decide on the option.

Price originally signed a seven-year, $217 million deal with the Red Sox as a free agent entering the 2016 season.

He had his best season with Boston in 2018, posting a 16-7 record and 3.58 ERA in 176 regular-season innings before allowing three runs in 19 2/3 innings in four appearances in the ALCS and World Series.

Price has a 39-19 record and 3.74 ERA with the Red Sox.

The move comes one day after the Red Sox exercised the 2019 option on left-hander Chris Sale, who will earn $15 million next season. Right-hander Rick Porcello is under contract for 2019 at $21 million, the final year of a four-year, $82.5 million deal signed before the 2016 season.

—Field Level Media

