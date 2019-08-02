Red Sox place Price on paternity leave list

FILE PHOTO: Jul 30, 2019; Boston, MA, USA; Boston Red Sox starting pitcher David Price (10) pitches during the first inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Red Sox on Friday placed veteran left-handed starting pitcher David Price on the paternity leave list, announcing the move before their series opener against the Yankees in New York.

The club recalled infielder Marco Hernandez from Triple-A Pawtucket to take Price’s place on the 25-man roster.

Price has compiled a 7-4 record with a 3.86 ERA in 20 starts this season, earning his 150th career victory on July 7 at the Detroit Tigers. In 319 career appearances with the Tampa Bay Rays, (2008-14), Detroit (2014-15), the Toronto Blue Jays (2015), and Boston (2016-19), his career record is 150-79 with a 3.28 ERA.

Price is 46-23 with a 3.76 ERA in 101 regular-season outings with the Red Sox. He also collected three victories in the 2018 playoffs, including in the clinching games of the American League Championship Series and World Series.

Hernandez, 26, who has hit .339 with two home runs in 27 major league games this season, played eight games for Pawtucket and batted .400.