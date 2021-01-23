Reports: Red Sox to sign RHP Garrett Richard

FILE PHOTO: Aug 21, 2020; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres starting pitcher Garrett Richards (43) pitches during the first inning against the Houston Astros at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Red Sox and right-hander Garrett Richards agreed to a one-year, $10 million deal, multiple outlets reported Saturday.

The Red Sox have been looking to add to their starting rotation and will hope that Richards can remain healthy. The deal is pending a physical.

He appeared in 14 games (10 starts) for the San Diego Padres last season and was 2-2 with a 4.03 ERA, striking out 46 over 51 1/3 innings.

The 10-year veteran has a history of injuries. He tore his left patellar tendon in 2014, had an ACL injury in 2016 and underwent Tommy John surgery in 2018. Injuries and rehab limited him to six games each in 2016 and 2017 and three in 2019.

Richards, 32, spent eight seasons (2011-18) with the Los Angeles Angels before joining the Padres in 2019.

In 187 career games (128 starts), he has a 47-41 record, 3.62 ERA and two saves. He has struck out 702 batters in 804 2/3 innings pitched.

--Field Level Media