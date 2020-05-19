Red Sox LHP Sale excited about 'brand-new' elbow

FILE PHOTO: Feb 19, 2020; Lee County, Florida, USA; Boston Red Sox player Chris Sale (41) poses for a photo during media day Mandatory Credit: Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

About six weeks after receiving a “brand-new elbow” for his birthday, Boston Red Sox left-hander Chris Sale updated the status of his recovery in an ESPN interview published Tuesday.

“I’m really happy with where we’re at,” said the seven-time All-Star, who had Tommy John surgery on his left elbow on his 31st birthday on March 30.

Sale said that his rehab regimen includes a shoulder program and “soft-tissue stuff,” as well as “pushing stuff” and rowing.

“We can kind of start, as they say, tearing it down to the studs. I can work from the ground up. I can completely tear my body down and build it back up,” he said. “Right now, since I’m not really working out to achieve anything, I can really focus on the little fine details that sometimes might be overlooked getting ready for a big, bulky season. I love the guys I’m working with and I know I’m in good hands.”

Sale, who signed a five-year, $145 million extension with Boston in March 2019, will not pitch in 2020 if baseball returns from the coronavirus hiatus.

After struggling to a 6-11 record with a 4.40 ERA last season, he is optimistic about returning to full strength in 2021.

“It’s like a new beginning for me,” he said. “I wouldn’t be able to play baseball productively without this surgery. I’m a baseball player, what can be better than getting a brand-new elbow for my birthday?”

Sale is 109-73 with a 3.03 ERA and 2,007 strikeouts in 312 career games (232 starts) with the Chicago White Sox (2010-16) and Red Sox.

—Field Level Media