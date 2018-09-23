FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 23, 2018 / 5:23 PM / Updated an hour ago

Former Red Sox pitcher Stange dies

1 Min Read

Former major league pitcher Lee Stange died Friday, according to the Boston Red Sox. He was 81.

Stange was a member of Boston’s “Impossible Dream” team in 1967 that won the team’s first American League pennant in 21 years. The right-hander went 8-10 with a 2.77 ERA in 35 appearances (24 starts) that season and pitched two innings of relief in Game 3 of the World Series that was won in seven games by the St. Louis Cardinals.

Stange pitched 10 big league seasons and went 62-61 with 21 saves and a 3.56 ERA. He won a career-best 12 games for the Minnesota Twins in 1963.

Stange pitched for the Twins from 1961-64 before moving on to the Cleveland Indians (1964-66), Red Sox (1966-70) and Chicago White Sox 1970).

Stange was later the Red Sox pitching coach on two occasions and spent 23 years in the organization as a player, coach and instructor.

Among Stange’s survivors is step-son Jody Reed, a former major league second baseman with Boston and four other teams.

—Field Level Media

