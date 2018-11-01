Cora says Red Sox haven't decided on White House visit

Oct 31, 2018; Boston, MA, USA; Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora speaks before the World Series victory parade at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

If the World Series champion Boston Red Sox decide to visit the White House, manager Alex Cora said Thursday that he and his players will respect and honor that decision.

Cora, a native of Puerto Rico, has been critical in the past of President Donald Trump’s comments and actions in the wake of Hurricane Maria’s devastation of the island in 2017.

That led to speculation that Cora and the Red Sox might refuse an invitation from the White House, following the footsteps of the NBA champion Golden State Warriors and Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles.

Addressing reporters Thursday at Fenway Park, Cora said he respects the president and will abide by whatever decision the team makes.

“We’ll talk about it and whatever we decide will be respected,” he said. “Looking at this team, we have guys from the U.S. and from the Dominican Republic, Venezuela, Puerto Rico. I’ll use the platform the right way.

“I know the headlines don’t show it, but I said I respect the president and I know that he helped our country. Whenever we have to make that decision we’ll make it, and it will be respectful.”

The Red Sox defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 5 on Sunday to win their fourth World Series championship since 2004.

