Red Sox add LHP Pomeranz for World Series

The Boston Red Sox added left-hander Drew Pomeranz to their roster for the World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Pomeranz, excluded from the roster for the American League Championship Series and AL Division Series, replaces right-hander Brandon Workman, who was with the team for each of the previous series.

Pomeranz, a key starter for the club in 2017, hasn’t pitched in a game since the team’s regular-season finale on Sept. 30. He went 2-6 with a 6.08 ERA in 26 games (11 starts) this season, spending separate stints on the disabled list with a left forearm flexor strain and left biceps tendinitis.

The southpaw went 17-6 with a 3.32 ERA in 32 starts in 2017. His addition to the roster comes against a Dodgers team that ranked eighth in the National League in OPS against left-handed pitchers this season (.733) compared to first (.796) against righties.

Pomeranz joins Eduardo Rodriguez as left-handed options out of the Red Sox’s bullpen.

Pomeranz’s addition also means right-handed knuckleballer Steven Wright wasn’t brought back into the fold by the Red Sox. Wright was originally on the team’s roster for the ALDS before being removed with a knee injury. Under MLB rules, Wright could not have been added to the ALCS roster, though he was eligible to return for the World Series.

The Dodgers also made a change from their National League Championship Series roster. Left-hander Scott Alexander, who had been with the team for the NL Division Series, replaces fellow southpaw Caleb Ferguson. Ferguson was unscored upon in six appearances across the NLDS and NLCS.

