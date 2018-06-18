Brewers pitcher vomits twice, stays in game

Craig Counsell played 16 seasons in the big leagues and has served as the Milwaukee Brewers’ manager for the past four.

Jun 17, 2018; Milwaukee, WI, USA; Milwaukee Brewers manager Craig Counsell talks to pitcher Adrian Houser (37) who fell ill during the game against the Philadelphia Phillies in the eighth inning at Miller Park. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

But Counsell cannot remember seeing anything quite like what he witnessed on Sunday.

Brewers relief pitcher Adrian Houser vomited twice near the mound during the eighth inning of the Brewers’ 10-9 loss against the Philadelphia Phillies. Counsell checked on him after both instances, giving the pitcher a bottle of water after the first bout, but the 25-year-old hurler stayed in the game.

Milwaukee was not charged with mound visits for Counsell’s trips to check on Houser.

Earlier in the day, the Brewers promoted Houser from Triple-A Colorado Springs. The game marked his fifth appearance in the big leagues.

“For Adrian today, it was just kind of a combination of a bunch of factors,” Counsell said. “He wasn’t under the weather at all, but it was an early wake-up call, not enough food, heat, probably a little nerves from getting to the big leagues today.

Jun 17, 2018; Milwaukee, WI, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Adrian Houser (37) falls ill during the game against the Philadelphia Phillies in the eighth inning at Miller Park. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

“There wasn’t very much coming out. It wasn’t a food thing.”

Houser allowed one run on two hits in one inning. He threw 11 of 16 pitches for strikes.

Phillies manager Gabe Kapler tipped his cap to the rookie.

“I have a lot of respect for anybody who would step behind the mound and throw up and step back on the mound and pitch,” Kapler said.

—Field Level Media