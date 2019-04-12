Cubs C Caratini out at least a month with broken hand

Apr 11, 2019; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Cubs catcher Victor Caratini (7) hits an RBI double in the seventh inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports

Chicago Cubs catcher Victor Caratini is expected to be out for at least a month after he was placed on the injured list Friday with a fractured bone in his left hand.

Caratini had two of the Cubs’ five hits Thursday night in a 2-0 defeat to the Pittsburgh Pirates but came away with the injury after a swing during that game. He will have surgery Monday to repair a fractured hamate bone and he could be out for up to six weeks.

The Cubs recalled catcher Taylor Davis from Triple-A Iowa prior to Friday’s series opener against the Los Angeles Angels. Davis has just 13 games of major league experience with the Cubs over the past two seasons, getting five hits over 18 at-bats.

Caratini, 25, was batting .571 with three doubles and a home run over six games this season. He played a career high 76 games for the Cubs last season, batting .232 with two home runs and 21 RBIs.

—Field Level Media