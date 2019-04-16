MLB investigating racist messages aimed at Cubs P Edwards

FILE PHOTO: Mar 26, 2019; Mesa, AZ, USA; Chicago Cubs pitcher Carl Edwards Jr. against the Boston Red Sox during a spring training game at Sloan Park. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports/File Photo

Major League Baseball is investigating racist social media posts aimed at Chicago Cubs relief pitcher Carl Edwards, a league spokesman told The Athletic.

Edwards received racist messages on Instagram, according to the report, drawing the attention of the league as well as the players’ union.

“We are aware of the situation. We have a team that works with social media companies to take appropriate actions in situations like this,” an MLB spokesperson told The Athletic.

The Cubs demoted Edwards to Triple-A Iowa earlier this month to iron out his woes to start the season. Edwards had a 32.40 ERA in four relief appearances this season, allowing six earned runs in just 1 2/3 innings.

Overall, the 27-year-old is 8-8 with a 3.36 ERA in 176 relief appearances for the Cubs (2015-19).

—Field Level Media