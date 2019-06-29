Report: Cubs put OF Gonzalez on waivers

Jun 20, 2019; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Cubs right fielder Carlos Gonzalez (2) scores a run against the New York Mets during the third inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Cubs placed veteran outfielder Carlos Gonzalez on waivers Saturday, according to a report from Jon Heyman of MLB Network.

If Gonzalez clears waivers, the Cubs will ask him to accept an assignment to Triple-A Iowa, but it’s uncertain whether the 33-year-old will do so.

Gonzalez hit .175 (7-for-40) with one homer and three RBIs in 15 games with the Cubs. He struck out 19 times in 49 plate appearances.

Cubs manager Joe Maddon consistently praised Gonzalez’s veteran leadership during his brief stint with the club, but Gonzalez failed to produce at the plate like he did in the locker room. The three-time All-Star and three-time Gold Glove winner had just one hit in his last 17 at-bats.

Teammates hugged Gonzalez after Friday’s 6-3 loss against the Cincinnati Reds, providing the first hint that his tenure with the big league club might be over.

The Cubs are expected to call up a relief pitcher to replace Gonzalez after the bullpen combined for seven innings one day earlier.

—Field Level Media