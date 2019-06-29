Cubs' Hamels leaves after first inning with injury

FILE PHOTO: Jun 23, 2019; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Cole Hamels (35) pitches against the New York Mets during the first Inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Jim Young-USA TODAY Sports

Cubs left-hander Cole Hamels left before the second inning of Chicago’s Friday night game at Cincinnati due to an undisclosed injury.

Hamels threw a couple of warmup pitches, then walked off the mound and went directly through the dugout into the clubhouse.

The team announced that Hamels “felt something” in his left side and that he was undergoing further evaluation.

Hamels, who entered the game with a 6-2 record and a 2.92 ERA in 16 starts, allowed one run on two hits and a walk in the first inning. He struck out one and threw 22 pitches.

Hamels, 35, was in the midst of his best stretch of the season, posting a 2-1 record and a 1.00 ERA in five previous June starts, spanning 36 innings.

