Cubs, RHP Hendricks agree to four-year extension

FILE PHOTO: Feb 15, 2019; Mesa, Az, USA; Chicago Cubs pitcher Kyle Hendricks (28) stretches during spring training at Slaon Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-USA TODAY Sports

Right-hander Kyle Hendricks agreed to a four-year contract through 2023, plus a team option for a fifth season, with the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday.

ESPN reported the deal, plus Hendricks’ existing salary of $7.045 million for 2019, has a total value of $63 million before the option year.

The option includes a $1.5 million buyout and is worth $16 million. It will only vest if Hendricks finishes in the top three in National League Cy Young voting in 2020, per ESPN.

“I love everything about being a Chicago Cub,” Hendricks said. “I love everything about the city, about the fans and especially about my teammates in the clubhouse. That’s where my focus is at. As much as I’ll revel and be excited about this, our focus 100 percent is on Thursday and the season. That’s what I told the guys in there. I want to be with them as long as I can.”

An eighth-round pick in 2011, Hendricks was acquired via trade from the Texas Rangers in a deal that sent Ryan Dempster to Arlington.

Hendricks was 14-11 last season with a 3.44 ERA in a career-high 199 innings and 33 starts. He is 52-33 with a 3.07 ERA in parts of five big league seasons.

—Field Level Media