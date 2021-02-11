Report: Cubs agree to deal with OF Jake Marisnick

FILE PHOTO: Aug 31, 2020; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets designated hitter Robinson Cano (24) reacts with center fielder Jake Marisnick (16) after hitting a solo home run against the Miami Marlins during the sixth inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Andy Marlin-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Cubs reached an agreement Thursday with outfielder Jake Marisnick on a one-year, $1.5 million deal, MLB.com reported.

The contract, pending the results of a physical, would pay Marisnick a guaranteed $1 million in 2021 with a $4 million mutual option (or $500,000 buyout) for the 2022 campaign.

Marisnick, who turns 30 next month, batted .333 with two home runs and five RBIs in 16 games with the New York Mets during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.

He is a career .229 hitter with 56 homers and 183 RBIs in 701 games for the Miami Marlins (2013-14) and Houston Astros (2014-19).

The Cubs’ projected starting outfield has Jason Heyward in right field, Ian Happ in center and the recently signed Joc Pederson in left. Marisnick, who has mostly played in center field, projects as a late-innings defensive replacement and pinch hitter.