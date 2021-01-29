Cubs, OF Joc Pederson agree to $7M deal

FILE PHOTO: Oct 25, 2020; Arlington, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers left fielder Joc Pederson (31) chases down a fly ball hit by Tampa Bay Rays third baseman Joey Wendle (not pictured) during the seventh inning in game five of the 2020 World Series at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Outfielder Joc Pederson agreed to a one-year, $7 million deal with the Chicago Cubs, according to multiple reports.

The contract is pending a physical.

Pederson, 28, became a platoon player with the Los Angeles Dodgers due to his struggles against left-handed pitching. Pederson has an average of .191 and has only nine career home runs against southpaws. Against right-handers, his average is .238 with 121 homers.

Adding Pederson helps the Cubs replace the power stroke of Kyle Schwarber, who joined the Washington Nationals.

Pederson also talked to the Milwaukee Brewers and St. Louis Cardinals, according to multiple reports.

In 748 career games, all with the Dodgers, Pederson has a .230 batting average.

--Field Level Media