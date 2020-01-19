Piniella to return to Cubs as guest analyst

FILE PHOTO: Chicago Cubs manager Lou Piniella yells at first base umpire Ted Barrett (R) during his team's game against the Milwaukee Brewers during the seventh inning of the Cubs' opening day MLB baseball game at Wrigley Field in Chicago, April 12, 2010. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

Nearly 10 years after he walked away from his manager position with the Chicago Cubs, Lou Piniella will return as part of a team of analysts for the club’s new Marquee Sports Network.

The news was met with cheers at the team’s annual fan convention this weekend.

Piniella stepped down as manager in August 2010 saying he needed to be present for his ailing 90-year-old mother. The team was 51-74 at the time and in fifth place. He managed the Cubs for four seasons, going 316-293 and taking them to the playoffs his first two years.

The 76-year old is expected to join the new network for somewhere around 15-16 games. Also brought aboard as analysts were Mark DeRosa, Rick Sutcliffe, Ryan Dempster, Dan Plesac and Carlos Pena.

“I always felt bad I had to leave before the season was over,” Piniella told the Chicago Tribune. “I can get that off my mind now. It was important that I came home. I spent valuable time with my mom. You hate to end your career not finishing a season, but to me, it was something that had to be done. Family is always important. But I look forward to this, working with my buddies.”

Piniella spent 18 seasons as a player with the Baltimore Orioles, Cleveland Indians, Kansas City Royals and New York Yankees. He batted. 291 with 102 home runs and 766 RBIs.

He also managed 23 seasons for the Yankees, Cincinnati Reds, Seattle Mariners, Tampa Bay Devil Rays and Cubs, compiling a 1,835-1,713 record. His teams made the postseason seven times, with the Reds winning the 1990 World Series.

—Field Level Media