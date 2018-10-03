Cubs SS Russell gets 40-game ban for alleged domestic abuse

Chicago Cubs shortstop Addison Russell received a 40-game suspension for violating Major League Baseball’s domestic abuse policy, the league announced Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: Sep 1, 2016; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Cubs shortstop Addison Russell (27) runs to first base after hitting two RBI single off San Francisco Giants relief pitcher Cory Gearrin (not pictured) during the seventh inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports / Reuters Picture Supplied by Action Images/File Photo

The unpaid suspension is retroactive to Sept. 21, when the league placed Russell on administrative leave.

Russell has agreed not to appeal the ban and will participate in a supervised treatment program, according to the league.

Commissioner Rob Manfred released the following statement:

“My office has completed its investigation into the allegations that Addison Russell violated Major League Baseball’s Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy. Having reviewed all of the available evidence, I have concluded that Mr. Russell violated the Policy and should be subject to discipline in the form of an unpaid suspension that will cover 40 games.”

Russell has denied the claims by his ex-wife, Melisa Reidy-Russell, that he was physically, emotionally and verbally abusive during their relationship.

“These allegations are completely false. ... I’m confident any full and fair investigation will fully exonerate me,” he said in a statement released last month through the MLB Players Association.

An All-Star in 2016, Russell batted .250 with 38 RBIs in 130 games this season. He was not on the Cubs’ postseason roster. Chicago’s season ended with Tuesday’s National League wild-card loss to the Colorado Rockies.

—Field Level Media