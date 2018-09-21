Cubs' Russell on administrative leave after ex-wife's abuse claim

Major League Baseball placed Chicago Cubs shortstop Addison Russell on administrative leave following a blog post by his ex-wife alleging verbal and physical abuse she suffered during their marriage.

FILE PHOTO: Sep 1, 2016; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Cubs shortstop Addison Russell (27) runs to first base after hitting two RBI single off San Francisco Giants relief pitcher Cory Gearrin (not pictured) during the seventh inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports / Reuters/File Photo

“Major League Baseball takes all allegations of Domestic Violence seriously,” a statement from the league reads. “When the allegations against Addison Russell became public on June 7, 2017, the Commissioner’s Office’s Department of Investigations immediately commenced an investigation. Melisa Russell declined to participate in the investigation at that time. Our investigation of this matter has remained open and we have continued our efforts to gather information. With the new details revealed in today’s blog post by Ms. Russell, Mr. Russell has been placed on Administrative Leave in accordance with the Joint MLB-MLBPA Domestic Violence Policy. We are hopeful that this new information will allow us to complete the investigation as promptly as possible.”

The investigation mentioned in the statement was launched after his ex-wife accused him of being unfaithful and a friend commented that he had also been abusive. She refused to cooperate with the MLB investigation after filing for divorce.

Reidy-Russell linked to Friday’s blog post detailing her abuse from the bio in her Instagram account.

“The first time I was physically mistreated by my spouse, I was in shock,” the blog post reads, in part. “I couldn’t wrap my head around what just happened ... Why did he get so angry? What did I do for him to want to put his hands on me? Of course I forgave him & assumed it would never happen again. I just thought he had let his emotions get the best of him, he loves me and he’s sorry. I was deeply hurt that he could even be capable of this behavior towards me.”

“I couldn’t understand how the man I was so in love with, the FATHER of my child, the man I married just a few months ago could show such aggression towards me... I simply could not wrap my head around it, it tore me apart. As much as I tried to pretend it never happened, I noticed myself avoiding making him angry in anyway in fear of it happening again. I saw a darkness in him I’ve never seen or experienced in him or anyone else. Slowly but surely I realized the man I grew to love so much was becoming more and more of a stranger to me everyday that went by.”

Russell, 24, and his ex-wife were divorced in August after 19 months. They had a son in late 2015, shortly before they were married.

The Cubs released a statement Friday before they played in the Crosstown Classic against the White Sox.

“We take allegations of domestic violence seriously and support the League’s decision to place Addison Russell on administrative leave given new details revealed today. We will continue to cooperate with the League’s investigation so the appropriate action can be taken.”

—Field Level Media