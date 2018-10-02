FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 2, 2018 / 4:28 PM / Updated an hour ago

Cubs closer Strop on wild-card roster

1 Min Read

Closer Pedro Strop was on the 25-man wild card roster submitted by the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday, marking his return from a hamstring injury.

Sep 11, 2018; Chicago, IL, USA;Chicago Cubs relief pitcher Pedro Strop (46) celebrates with batting practice pitcher Juan Cabreja (63) after beating Milwaukee Brewers 3-1 at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

Right-handed reliever Carl Edwards, who experienced forearm discomfort, was not on the roster.

Strop was under consideration to return for the win-or-go-home game against the Colorado Rockies after missing the past two weeks. Starting pitchers Cole Hamels and Kyle Hendricks were also on the wild-card roster. Manager Joe Maddon said they would be available out of the bullpen.

Chicago and Colorado were the first to whittle down their 40-man regular-season rosters, expanded from 25 on Sept. 1, back to the 25-man limit.

Officially a playoff game unlike the 163rd game tiebreakers each team played Monday, the roster limit maximum is set at 25 players.

—Field Level Media

