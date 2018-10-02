FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 2, 2018 / 4:07 PM / in an hour

Report: Cubs closer Strop could return Tuesday

1 Min Read

When the Cubs submit their official National League Wild Card roster on Tuesday morning, closer Pedro Strop could be included.

According to WGN’s Len Kasper, Strop was under consideration to return for the win-or-go-home game against the Colorado Rockies after missing the past two weeks with a hamstring injury.

Chicago and Colorado were the first to whittle down their 40-man regular-season rosters, expanded from 25 on Sept. 1, back to the 25-man limit.

Officially a playoff game unlike the 163rd game tiebreakers each team played Monday, the roster limit maximum is set at 25 players.

—Field Level Media

