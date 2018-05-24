White Sox catcher Castillo to be suspended over performance-enhancing substance: reports

Chicago White Sox catcher Welington Castillo will be suspended 80 games following a positive test for a performance-enhancing substance in violation of Major League Baseball’s joint drug prevention and treatment program, according to multiple reports Wednesday.

May 20, 2018; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago White Sox catcher Welington Castillo (21) hits a single during the fourth inning against the Texas Rangers at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports

Castillo’s suspension will be announced by MLB on Thursday, according to Dominican journalist Americo Celado.

The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal tweeted that the PED that led to the punishment was not steroids.

Castillo started Wednesday against the Baltimore Orioles, and he went 1-for-5 in Chicago’s 11-1 win. He is hitting .267 with six home runs and 15 RBIs in 33 games.

Castillo did not speak with reporters after the game, but White Sox manager Rick Renteria said of the reports about a suspension, “For me, those are just, at this particular moment, rumors. MLB’s the one in charge of all that stuff, and until they release something officially, I can’t really comment.”

A 31-year-old veteran, Castillo joined the White Sox on a two-year, $15 million contract last offseason. The deal includes an $8 million option for 2020.

Castillo has hit .260 with 86 home runs and 298 RBIs across his nine-year major league career played between the Chicago Cubs (2010-15), Seattle Mariners (2015), Arizona Diamondbacks (2015-16), Baltimore Orioles (2017) and White Sox.

The only other catcher on the White Sox’s active roster is Omar Narvaez. The 26-year-old is hitting .180 with no homers and one RBI through 24 games. He also leads the majors with seven passed balls.

—Field Level Media