July 21, 2018 / 3:13 AM / in 2 hours

White Sox activate OF Delmonico from DL

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The Chicago White Sox activated outfielder Nicky Delmonico prior to Friday’s game against the Seattle Mariners.

Sep 9, 2017; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago White Sox left fielder Nicky Delmonico (30) hits a home run during the seventh inning against the San Francisco Giants at Guaranteed Rate Field. White Sox won 13-1. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports

Delmonico was placed on the 10-day disabled list on May 19 due to a fractured right hand suffered the night before.

The 26-year-old batted .224 with one homer and seven RBIs in 37 games prior to the injury.

He is being recalled after batting .314 during a 10-game minor league rehab stint.

The White Sox optioned outfielder Charlie Tilson to Triple-A Charlotte on Wednesday to open a roster spot. Tilson was batting .264 in 41 games.

—Field Level Media

