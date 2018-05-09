Farquhar welcomed back to White Sox clubhouse

Danny Farquhar won’t pitch again in 2018, though even his presence in the Chicago White Sox’s clubhouse was a highlight for his teammates.

Farquhar, discharged from Rush University Medical Center in Chicago on Monday afternoon, paid the team a visit before its game against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday night. It was his first time in the team’s clubhouse since he underwent multiple surgeries for a brain hemorrhage caused by a ruptured aneurysm suffered while he was sitting in the dugout during an April 20 home game against the Houston Astros.

The visit lasted about an hour, and Farquhar had his wife Lexie by his side.

“To see him where he is today is pretty much a miracle,” fellow reliever Nate Jones said.

According to the team, Farquhar’s neurosurgeon, Dr. Demetrius Lopes, expects the right-hander to be able to pitch again at some point in the future, though it won’t be this season.

That didn’t stop him from telling his teammates he can’t wait to get back on the field. Right-hander Miguel Gonzalez told the Chicago Sun-Times Farquhar talked about “throwing some live BP soon.”

“All the reports he’s doing well, but to see him in good spirits, smiling and laughing and having a good time, was great,” White Sox starter James Shields said. “He’s definitely the same guy, no doubt. To see him and to hear how positive he was, the guy wants to come back and play baseball already.”

Farquhar, 31, has pitched in parts of seven MLB seasons for the Toronto Blue Jays, Seattle Mariners, Tampa Bay Rays and White Sox, posting a career ERA of 3.93.

“You can’t place a limit on the size of a man’s heart, and he has a lot of drive,” manager Rick Renteria said. “We’re just glad that he’s out of the hospital now and recovering well. He still has to take it easy for a couple more weeks, just monitor himself, but I wouldn’t put anything past Danny in terms of what he may or may not be able to do.”

