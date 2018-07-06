White Sox pitcher Farquhar throws again, less than three months after brain hemorrhage

Chicago White Sox pitcher Danny Farquhar has started throwing on flat ground, a milestone event less than three months after he suffered a brain hemorrhage.

Mar 27, 2016; Port Charlotte, FL, USA; Tampa Bay Rays relief pitcher Danny Farquhar (43) throws a pitch during the fifth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Charlotte Sports Park. Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports / Reuters Picture Supplied by Action Images

Farquhar shared a video on Instagram Thursday evening that showed him throwing indoors. Wearing a sleeveless White Sox T-shirt, shorts and a batting helmet for protection even without a batter in the box, Farquhar threw a strike to the catcher.

The hashtags on his post: #determined #comeback #whitesox.

Farquhar walked off the mound at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago on April 20 after retiring the Houston Astros in the top half of the sixth inning. As he reached the dugout, he told the team trainer his head hurt, and then he passed out. He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition and diagnosed with a brain hemorrhage that resulted from a ruptured aneurysm.

Six weeks later, on June 1, the 31-year-old Farquhar threw out the first pitch before the White Sox met Milwaukee. He was surrounded by family, teammates and doctors who treated him.

He was released from the hospital on May 7. He has been ruled out for the rest of the 2018 season and it is unknown if he will play again. Farquhar has said he hopes to rejoin an MLB club.

