White Sox struggle in wake of Farquhar brain hemorrhage

(Reuters) - The Chicago White Sox lost 10-1 to the Houston Astros on Saturday but matters on the field took a backseat to concerns about their reliever Danny Farquhar, who suffered a brain hemorrhage a day earlier.

Apr 20, 2018; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Danny Farquhar (43) throws a pitch against the Houston Astros during the sixth inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike DiNovo-USA TODAY Sports

Farquhar, 31, collapsed in the dugout during the sixth inning of Friday’s game against the Astros after facing four batters. He is in a Chicago hospital in critical but stable condition.

The White Sox said tests had revealed a ruptured aneurysm.

White Sox starter James Shields told reporters prior to the game on Saturday the players were all suffering.

Mar 31, 2018; Kansas City, MO, USA; Chicago White Sox pitcher Danny Farquhar (43) throws a pitch against the Kansas City Royals in the eighth inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amy Kontras-USA TODAY Sports

“It crushes us in this clubhouse, and nothing really matters baseball-wise when something like that happens,” he said. “When you see one of your brothers go down like that, it’s not very fun to watch. He’s such a resilient human being and we’re praying for him. We hope everything goes well.”

Farquhar is 1-1 with a 5.63 ERA in eight appearances this season.

“He’s alive, he’s got a chance and that’s what I’m hanging on to,” said White Sox pitching coach Don Cooper.