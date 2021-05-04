White Sox sign OF Brian Goodwin

FILE PHOTO: Sep 5, 2020; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Reds left fielder Brian Goodwin (17) makes a running catch on a ball hit by Pittsburgh Pirates right fielder Gregory Polanco (not pictured) during the third inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago White Sox signed free agent outfielder Brian Goodwin to a minor league deal on Tuesday in a move to help bolster the team’s decimated outfield.

Goodwin, 30, was released by the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday night.

The White Sox announced Monday that Luis Robert would miss 3-4 months with a torn hip flexor. The team is already without Eloy Jimenez for the season.

Goodwin has not appeared in a big-league game this season. He played in 50 games with the Los Angeles Angels and Cincinnati Reds in 2020, batting .215 with six home runs, 22 RBIs and five stolen bases. Goodwin clubbed a career-high 17 HRs for the Angels in 2019.

Goodwin’s a career .250/.317/.455 hitter with 42 home runs, 144 runs scored and 129 RBIs in 357 games. He can play all three outfield positions.

The White Sox drafted Goodwin in the 17th round of the 2009 amateur draft but he opted to play college ball. Washington selected him in the first round of the 2011 draft and he made his major league debut in 2016.