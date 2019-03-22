White Sox, OF Jimenez officially agree to $43M deal

The Chicago White Sox officially announced Friday that they have agreed to terms on a six-year, $43 million contract with outfielder Eloy Jimenez, plus two club options that could extend the deal through the 2026 season.

Feb 21, 2019; Glendale, AZ, USA; Chicago White Sox outfielder Eloy Jimenez (74) poses for a photo on photo day at Camelback Ranch. Mandatory Credit: Allan Henry-USA TODAY Sports

Multiple outlets on Wednesday reported the deal was in the works.

The White Sox said Jimenez will receive a $5 million bonus in addition to $1 million in 2019, $1.5 million in 2020, $3.5 million in 2021, $6.5 million in 2022, $9.5 million in 2023 and $13 million in 2024. The team holds options for $16.5 million in 2025 and $18.5 million in 2026, with $3 million buyouts for either season.

The 22-year-old Jimenez has played in the White Sox organization since 2017, when he was acquired in the deal that sent left-hander Jose Quintana to the Chicago Cubs, but he has yet to play in a regular-season game in the majors.

The White Sox’s top prospect and No. 3 overall in baseball, Jimenez had already been assigned to Triple-A Charlotte to start the upcoming season, but the deal means that he could be in the team’s Opening Day lineup on March 28 at Kansas City.

“Eloy is a tremendously talented young player who has impressed us with his baseball skills, poise and maturity from the moment he joined the White Sox organization,” White Sox senior vice president/general manager Rick Hahn said in a news release. “We view him as an important member of the core we are building over the coming years, and so are pleased to have reached this long-term agreement to have him in a White Sox uniform for many seasons to come.”

The 6-foot-4, 245-pound Jimenez, a native of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, said, “My family and I are very happy and excited to sign this deal. It gives us the opportunity to ensure our future, but more importantly, to reinforce my commitment to the White Sox organization. All of my effort, focus and desire is to help this team win multiple championships and bring joy to our fan base.”

Jimenez batted .337 with 22 home runs and 75 RBIs in 108 games last season between Double-A Birmingham and Triple-A Charlotte. He is a .311 hitter in five minor league seasons with 65 home runs.

The previous MLB record in guaranteed money for a player already in an organization was the six years and $24 million that the Philadelphia Phillies and Scott Kingery decided on in March 2018. The previous record before that was the $10 million guarantee between Jon Singleton and the Houston Astros in 2014.

—Field Level Media