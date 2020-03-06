Sports News
March 6, 2020 / 1:26 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

Reports: White Sox, Moncada reach 5-year, $70M deal

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Mar 2, 2020; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Chicago White Sox third baseman Yoan Moncada (10) bats against the San Diego Padres during the first inning of a spring training game at Camelback Ranch. Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago White Sox and third baseman Yoan Moncada have agreed to a five-year contract extension worth $70 million, multiple media outlets reported Thursday.

A sixth-year club option is worth $25 million and includes a $5 million buyout, according to ESPN. His contract could buy out two years of free agency.

Moncada, 24, went to the White Sox in a 2016 trade that sent pitcher Chris Sale to the Boston Red Sox.

In four seasons in the majors, Moncada has a .265 batting average with 50 home runs and 163 RBIs over 343 games.

In 132 games last season with the White Sox, Moncada batted .315 while posting career-high totals in home runs (25) and RBIs (79).

—Field Level Media

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below