Reports: White Sox, Moncada reach 5-year, $70M deal

The Chicago White Sox and third baseman Yoan Moncada have agreed to a five-year contract extension worth $70 million, multiple media outlets reported Thursday.

A sixth-year club option is worth $25 million and includes a $5 million buyout, according to ESPN. His contract could buy out two years of free agency.

Moncada, 24, went to the White Sox in a 2016 trade that sent pitcher Chris Sale to the Boston Red Sox.

In four seasons in the majors, Moncada has a .265 batting average with 50 home runs and 163 RBIs over 343 games.

In 132 games last season with the White Sox, Moncada batted .315 while posting career-high totals in home runs (25) and RBIs (79).

