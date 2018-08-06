White Sox place OF Garcia on DL, make three other moves

The Chicago White Sox on Monday made a host of roster moves, hours before they begin a three-game series at home against the New York Yankees.

FILE PHOTO: Jul 28, 2018; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago White Sox center fielder Leury Garcia (28) hits a 3 RBI triple during the eighth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports

Center fielder Leury Garcia, 27, was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a strained left hamstring. He sustained the injury Sunday during the club’s 8-7 win at Tampa Bay.

The club called up outfielder Ryan LaMarre from Triple-A Charlotte to replace Garcia on the 25-man roster. Chicago also reinstated catcher Kevan Smith from the paternity list and option catcher Dustin Garneau to Charlotte.

García is batting .280 with seven doubles, four triples, four home runs, 31 RBIs, 22 runs scored and 11 stolen bases in 73 games with the White Sox this season.

LaMarre, 29, is hitting .270 with six doubles, three triples, seven RBIs and 12 runs scored in 23 combined games this season between Charlotte and Triple-A Rochester in the Minnesota organization. He was claimed off waivers from the Twins on July 11 and went 2-for-8 in two games with the White Sox before being optioned to Charlotte on July 20.

Smith, 30, was placed on the paternity list on Friday. He is hitting .307 with 10 RBIs in 27 games with the White Sox this season.

Garneau, also 30, appeared in one game with the White Sox after being recalled from Charlotte on Friday, going 1-for-2 with a walk and RBI Sunday. He is hitting .206 with five home runs and 19 RBIs in 33 games with Charlotte since being claimed off waivers from Oakland on May 24.

—Field Level Media