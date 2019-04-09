RHP Santana called up, to make White Sox debut

Kansas City Royals Ervin Santana pitches to the Toronto Blue Jays during the first inning of their MLB American League baseball game in Toronto, August 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Veteran starter Ervin Santana was called up by the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday will make his season debut against the Tampa Bay Rays.

The 36-year-old right-hander will square off against the Rays’ Charlie Morton in Chicago on Tuesday afternoon.

Santana signed with the White Sox as a minor league free agent on Feb. 23 and was assigned to Triple-A Charlotte.

An injured right middle finger limited Santana to five starts for Minnesota last year, a one-month season that was book-ended by long stints on the injured list. The Twins shelved him for the rest of the season on Aug. 19 and he finished 0-1 with an 8.03 ERA.

Santana is 149-125 over 14 seasons with four different teams. He spent his first eight seasons with the Los Angeles Angels. The two-time All-Star has a career 4.06 ERA and 1,921 strikeouts.

—Field Level Media