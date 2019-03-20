Harmon, Reds' first African-American player, dies at 94

Chuck Harmon, the Cincinnati Reds’ first African-American player, who has already been honored with a plaque outside Great American Ball Park, died on Tuesday, the team announced. Harmon was 94.

“(Harmon) represents a pivot point in Reds history,” Reds CEO Bob Castellini said in a release. “Chuck’s positive attitude and disposition helped diffuse the adversity he faced and set a tone for those following in his footsteps.”

Seven years after Jackie Robinson made his debut with the Brooklyn Dodgers, Harmon took the field for the Reds in 1954. He played in 289 career games, 203 of those in three seasons with the Reds, batting .238 with seven home runs and 59 RBIs.

Harmon, a native of Washington, Indiana, also saw limited action with the St. Louis Cardinals and Philadelphia Phillies.

—Field Level Media