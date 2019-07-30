Report: Indians could bite on Bauer offers

Trevor Bauer is closer to leaving Cleveland as Wednesday’s trade deadline approaches with a pair of injured indians’ starting pitchers inching toward full health.

FILE PHOTO: Jul 28, 2019; Kansas City, MO, USA; Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Trevor Bauer (47) delivers a pitch against the Kansas City Royals in the third inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

According to MLB Network, Bauer is drawing considerable interest even after his tantrum on the mound at Kansas City on Sunday afternoon, when he launched the ball over the center field fence as manager Terry Francona approached the mound to remove Bauer from the game.

ESPN’s Buster Olney reported Tuesday the incident at Kansas City is unlikely to impact Bauer’s status and teams remain highly interested in the right-handed starting pitcher.

The Athletic reported the latest offers on Bauer are “tempting” the Indians into deeper conversations.

Part of the math being done by the Indians’ front office involves the near imminent return of two injured starters: Corey Kluber and Carlos Carrasco.

Cleveland is making a run in the AL Central, trimming the Minnesota Twins’ lead to two games entering Tuesday. The Indians hold a wild-card spot and Kluber and Carrasco are both throwing and working out with the team.

Carrasco was placed on the disabled list on June 5 and later diagnosed with myeloid leukemia.

“I think we feel like the more he can do, one, it’s better for his brain, his outlook, being around the team and keeping him going,” Francona said. “And then, if there is a time where everybody says that he can pitch, he won’t have been that far off, because he’s been throwing. So that’s kind of the idea. To speculate I don’t think is fair to him. We’ve just been trying to be supportive.”

Kluber has just started throwing breaking balls and Francona said his recovery is advancing as Kluber works his way back from a May 1 fractured forearm.

Bauer is making $13 million in 2019 and arbitration eligible for one last season in 2020.

—Field Level Media