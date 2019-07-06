Indians P Carrasco reveals leukemia diagnosis

May 30, 2019; Chicago, IL, USA; Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco (59) throws the ball against the Chicago White Sox during the first inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Cleveland Indians right-hander Carlos Carrasco, who last pitched on May 30, revealed Friday night that he is being treated for leukemia.

The Indians placed him on the 10-day injured list in early June, citing a blood condition. The team said then that future details “will be conveyed at Carlos and his family’s discretion.”

Carrasco, 32, revealed the news during an excerpt of an interview that aired on CDN 37 in the Dominican Republic. The full interview is expected to air Sunday.

He said he went for tests after feeling lethargic for weeks and was diagnosed shortly after. Carrasco didn’t delve into his treatment, but said it is “under control.”

The Indians have previously said they hope to have him back at some point this season.

Carrasco is 4-6 with a 4.98 ERA in 12 starts this season. He lost his last three outings, serving up six homers and allowing 15 runs (14 earned) and 26 hits over 17 2/3 innings.

Carrasco won 35 games over the previous two seasons. He has a career mark of 83-68 with a 3.78 ERA in 219 appearances (183 starts).

