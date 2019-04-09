Indians put starter Clevinger on injured list

Apr 7, 2019; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Mike Clevinger (52) throws a pitch during the first inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

The Cleveland Indians placed right-handed starter Mike Clevinger on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with a strain in his upper back, the club announced.

The Indians called up right-hander Nick Wittgren from Triple-A Columbus.

Clevinger (1-0) has not allowed a run in two starts this season while striking out 22 in 12 innings of work. However, he left Sunday’s start after just five innings with tightness. The team is calling it a right upper back/Teres major muscle strain.

Wittgren, 27, was acquired from the Miami Marlins on Feb. 4 and made eight relief appearances this spring with Cleveland, posting a 3.86 ERA. He was optioned to Columbus on March 23.

—Field Level Media