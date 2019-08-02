Indians manager Francona undergoes eye surgery

Jul 19, 2019; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona calls for a replay on a play at first base during the first inning against the Kansas City Royals at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona underwent unexpected eye surgery Thursday.

He was at the ballpark for Thursday night’s game against the visiting Houston Astros, but did not manage.

Bench coach Brad Mills filled in for Francona, who is expected to resume his duties for Friday’s home game against the Los Angeles Angels.

Cleveland entered Thursday’s game leading the American League wild-card race and 2 1/2 games back of the Minnesota Twins in the AL Central.

Francona is in his seventh season with Cleveland. He previously managed in Philadelphia (1997-2000) and Boston (2004-11), winning World Series titles with the Red Sox in 2004 and 2007.

