Reports: Indians ink OF Gonzalez on minors deal

The Cleveland Indians have added some much-needed outfield depth in the form of a minor league deal with three-time All-Star Carlos Gonzalez, according to multiple reports Saturday.

Gonzalez will make $2 million if he makes Cleveland’s major league roster and can earn an extra $1 million in incentives, according to reports.

Outfield appears to be a weak spot for the Indians entering the season, with center fielder Leonys Martin the only clear option for one of the three jobs. Other candidates for the corner spots include Tyler Naquin, Jordan Luplow and Greg Allen.

Gonzalez, 33, hit .276 with 16 home runs and 64 RBIs in 132 games for the Rockies last season. He played the last 10 seasons in Colorado, where he hit .290 with 227 homers.

Gonzalez won a batting title (.336) and placed third in the National League MVP vote in 2010. He was last an All-Star in 2016.

—Field Level Media