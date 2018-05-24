Indians' Guyer to 10-day disabled list after being injured by fan

The Cleveland Indians placed Brandon Guyer on the 10-day disabled list Wednesday with a neck strain after the outfielder was injured over the weekend in a collision with a fan.

May 16, 2018; Detroit, MI, USA; Detroit Tigers shortstop Jose Iglesias (1) makes a throw to first to complete a double play as Cleveland Indians right fielder Brandon Guyer (6) slides into second in the fourth inning at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Against the Houston Astros on Saturday, Guyer attempted to make a catch on a ball that carried toward the stands in right field during the eighth inning. As Guyer neared the wall, a fan reached for the ball, hitting Guyer in the back of his head/neck.

“When he went into the stands the other day, he got like a forearm or something (to the neck),” Indians manager Terry Francona told reporters. “So we checked him for concussions, but his neck, it was almost like whiplash-ish. He hasn’t played since that. I think he could’ve if we had to, but we’re trying to be mindful of it.”

Guyer’s placement on the disabled list is retroactive to May 20. The Indians recalled right-hander Adam Plutko from Triple-A Columbus to start Wednesday against the Chicago Cubs.

Guyer, 32, has hit .150 with three home runs and 10 RBIs this season. He joins fellow Indians outfielders Bradley Zimmer (left rib contusion), Tyler Naquin (left hamstring strain) and Lonnie Chisenhall (right calf strain) on the disabled list.

Plutko, 26, takes the rotation spot of Josh Tomlin, who has been moved to the bullpen. Plutko previously started for Cleveland in the second game of a doubleheader against the Toronto Blue Jays on May 3, earning his first major league win after allowing three runs on six hits in 7 1/3 innings.

—Field Level Media