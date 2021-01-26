Reports: Indians agree to re-sign 2B Cesar Hernandez

FILE PHOTO: Sep 22, 2020; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Indians second baseman Cesar Hernandez (7) celebrates his solo home run in the first inning abasing the Chicago White Sox at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

The Cleveland Indians have agreed to bring back second baseman Cesar Hernandez on a one-year deal, multiple outlets reported Tuesday.

The deal, worth a reported $5 million with a club option for 2022, is pending a physical. Hernandez signed a one-year deal worth $6.25 million last year.

Hernandez, 30, appeared in 58 games (57 starts) last season, his first in Cleveland, and hit .283/.355/.408, leading the league in doubles with 20. He earned a Gold Glove for the first time in his career.

Hernandez spent the first seven seasons in Philadelphia and is a career .277/.352/.383 hitter.

The Indians also acquired middle infielders Amed Rosario and Andres Gimenez from the New York Mets in the trade that sent shortstop Francisco Lindor to the Mets.