Indians shortstop Lindor out indefinitely with ankle sprain

FILE PHOTO: Sep 10, 2017; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) looks back to the dugout after hitting a solo home run against the Baltimore Orioles during the sixth inning at Progressive Field. Scott R. Galvin-USA TODAY Sports/ File Photo

All-Star shortstop Francisco Lindor is out indefinitely after spraining his ankle, the Cleveland Indians announced Wednesday.

Lindor was sidelined during most of spring training after he strained his right calf muscle while working out late last month. He recently starting taking part in games at the minor league complex in Goodyear, Ariz., where he sustained his ankle injury.

An MRI late Tuesday showed a mild-to-moderate left ankle sprain, according to Cleveland.com.

Lindor will open the season on the 10-day injured list.

The Indians also announced that designated hitter/first baseman Hanley Ramirez, a three-time All-Star and lifetime .290 hitter, has made the Opening Day roster after entering camp as a non-roster invitee. The 35-year-old will earn $1 million.

This spring, Ramirez had 46 at-bats over 15 games, hitting two home runs and adding eight RBIs while batting .239.

Lindor, 25, recently avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $10.55 million contract after he established career highs of 38 homers and 92 RBIs last season while batting .277. The three-time All-Star said he was happy to reach a settlement.

—Field Level Media